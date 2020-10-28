Lisa Mercedez talks about her ‘Bumpa’ ahead of debut EP

Days

ahead of her debut EP

Mercedez shared that the single was the “ideal” song to put listeners in a party mood, noting that the beat and lyrics were so infectious it would make fans want to dance just about anywhere.

“Bumpa is the ideal song to get you in a party mood at home. Wherever you are, it could be in your kitchen, bedroom or bathroom, once Bumpa starts playing it mek yuh wah dance and caan stop,” said Mercedez.

Produced by The FaNaTiX, Bumpa is the second single from the six-song EP Drama Free, which will be released on October 30.

Mercedez said the project was a combination of her hard core dancehall roots and the realities of her life in England.

“This project means everything to me because it’s my first time putting together a body of work like this and I feel honoured to have such a variety of artists whose work I love featuring on it,” she said.

“It’s a privilege to have legends like Vybz Kartel on the project who I’ve always looked up to. It’s always great working with different creative people. I feel that I’ve evolved a lot over the years as an artiste, obviously dancehall is my core but I’m influenced by the English scene and culture as well. Hopefully my fans will see my diversity and the fun side of me and let their hair down and just have fun,” she added.