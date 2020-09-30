Listeners goin’ bananas for Conkarah and Shaggy’s viral song

There’s no question about the global impact of Conkarah’s Banana, which features Jamaican superstar Shaggy, as it has been streamed more than one billion times online.

Shaggy and Conkarah on the set of the Banana music video.

Both entertainers recently revealed that the song has been pulling in real numbers, jumping to one billion streams online last week.

An excited Shaggy, in sharing the news via Instagram, said: “I would like to take the opportunity to say thanks to our fans for taking Banana to over one billion streams. Thank you very much everybody. One billion! Bless up.”

Shaggy also thanked the producers and labels who were involved in the process.

Like Shaggy, Conkarah was also in a grateful mood. “Nuff respect to everybody that has been supporting the music,” he said.

In addition to getting one billion streams online, Banana has been certified gold in Canada, India, Norway, Mexico and the Netherlands. In Brazil, it has been certified platinum.

Banana was released in 2019 and got extremely popular in recent times following a dance challenge that started on social media application TikTok.