Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix after nine years

Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix after nine yearsMonday, December 14, 2020
|
Jesy Nelson has left Little Mix after nine years as part of the British girl group.
Nelson and the pop group made the announcement on social media today, December 14.
“After an amazing nine years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” the group wrote.
“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us,” it continued.
Nelson took to Instagram to add that being in the group has been “the most incredible time” of her life but added that it has recently taken a toll on her mental health. “I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard…so after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”
The group will continue with its remaining members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.
