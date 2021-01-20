Living the dream! Usain Bolt’s scooter company expands in the US

Living the dream! Usain Bolt’s scooter company expands in the USWednesday, January 20, 2021
|
Bolt Mobility Corporation – the micro-mobility enterprise co-founded by
sprint legend Usain Bolt – is set to significantly expand in the United States
following the acquisition of a rival entity.
Following the acquisition of Gotcha – and other assets of Last Mile Holdings to include the Ojo brand – the company has now expanded into forty-eight markets including eighteen university campuses.
Bolt took to Instagram to share the news with his millions of fans last evening. The eight-time Olympic champion said, “Celebrating Bolt acquisition of Gotcha taking us into 48 new markets” under a post of himself and several friends marking the occasion.
The deal also sees the company acquiring a number of devices – including electric bikes, trikes and scooters – in a deal that is believed to cost in the region of US$3 million.
Bolt Mobility, based in Miami, is known for its line of e-scooters and has a customer base of over three hundred persons.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy