Living the dream! Usain Bolt’s scooter company expands in the US

Bolt Mobility Corporation – the micro-mobility enterprise co-founded by

sprint legend Usain Bolt – is set to significantly expand in the United States

following the acquisition of a rival entity.

Following the acquisition of Gotcha – and other assets of Last Mile Holdings to include the Ojo brand – the company has now expanded into forty-eight markets including eighteen university campuses.

Bolt took to Instagram to share the news with his millions of fans last evening. The eight-time Olympic champion said, “Celebrating Bolt acquisition of Gotcha taking us into 48 new markets” under a post of himself and several friends marking the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt)

The deal also sees the company acquiring a number of devices – including electric bikes, trikes and scooters – in a deal that is believed to cost in the region of US$3 million.

Bolt Mobility, based in Miami, is known for its line of e-scooters and has a customer base of over three hundred persons.