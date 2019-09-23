Lizzo creates Billboard history as ‘Truth Hurts’ reigns for a month

‘We’re cryin’, cuz we loooooooooooove you…’

There is a new reigning queen of rap and her name is Lizzo!!

The 31-year-old singer, rapper and now actress continues to chart major success with Truth Hurts, which has now managed to stay at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth straight week.

The — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Sept. 28, 2019) pic.twitter.com/UomxIZsytfSeptember 23, 2019

The self-proclaimed ‘Bop Star of America’s feat is made even more impressive as Lizzo became the first female rapper to ever capture the summit of the Hot 100 this long, unaccompanied by any other featured artiste.

“As #TruthHurts lands a fourth week atop the #Hot100, @Lizzo rewrites the record for the longest-leading rap No. 1 by a female unaccompanied by any other artist,” Billboard tweeted on Monday.

Lizzo, still overwhelmed by the sleeper hit’s massive success took to social media sharing a heart-melting photo of her younger, nine-year-old self, smiling at her current musical high.

View this post on Instagram Truth Hurts is officially the longest solo female rap #1 in history. I fell in love with music when I was 9 years old… I know it’s cliche but music was literally my boyfriend. I had no idea our love affair would take me this far. If this lil Lizzo only knew all that she would accomplish when she picked up that flute, or wrote songs in her room, or forced her friends to make girlbands.. it’s just so humbling to know it was all worth it. Don’t run away from what your heart wants. Follow that bitch to your destiny.A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Sep 23, 2019 at 11:51am PDT

Long may Lizzo reign!