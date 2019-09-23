Lizzo creates Billboard history as ‘Truth Hurts’ reigns for a month

Lizzo creates Billboard history as ‘Truth Hurts’ reigns for a monthMonday, September 23, 2019
|
‘We’re cryin’, cuz we loooooooooooove you…’
There is a new reigning queen of rap and her name is Lizzo!!
The 31-year-old singer, rapper and now actress continues to chart major success with Truth Hurts, which has now managed to stay at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth straight week.
The self-proclaimed ‘Bop Star of America’s feat is made even more impressive as Lizzo became the first female rapper to ever capture the summit of the Hot 100 this long, unaccompanied by any other featured artiste.
“As #TruthHurts lands a fourth week atop the #Hot100, @Lizzo rewrites the record for the longest-leading rap No. 1 by a female unaccompanied by any other artist,” Billboard tweeted on Monday.
Lizzo, still overwhelmed by the sleeper hit’s massive success took to social media sharing a heart-melting photo of her younger, nine-year-old self, smiling at her current musical high.
Long may Lizzo reign!
