Lizzo scores her first #1 song with Truth Hurts, two years after its release

American singer and rapper Lizzo secured her first number one placing on the Billboard Hot 100 with her smash hit single Truth Hurts, just shy two years after the song was initially released.

The pop/trap single, released on September 17, 2017, catapulted into the mainstream after Lizzo burst onto the scene with the 2019 album Cuz I Love You.

.— billboard (@billboard) @Lizzo lands her first No. 1 on the #Hot100 with "Truth Hurts" https://t.co/Wv4Mr733AoSeptember 3, 2019

Though it did not chart at the time of its release, Truth Hurts became a viral sleeper hit this year becoming Lizzo’s first and biggest mainstream song in the US.

The song’s popularity was also boosted by its appearance in the Netflix film Someone Great, which debuted on the streaming network in April.

The accompanying music video, as of September 1, has amassed more than 93 million views on YouTube.

Calling herself ‘America’s Next Bop Star’, Lizzo was very lost for words at the success of Truth Hurts, a two-minute sass anthem that revels in the love lost between the singer and a former flame.

She expressed heartfelt appreciation on Twitter earlier today.

“ WE’RE NUMBER 1. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE,” Lizzo tweeted.

WE’RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE ? — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) pic.twitter.com/Ur4hrtwCntSeptember 3, 2019

Lizzo is the first black woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 so far this year, and the sixth rapper to ever top the charts in the United States.

We, at BUZZ salute you Lizzo! The ‘realest, baddest’ one and Queen of body positivity…