Lizzo scores her first #1 song with Truth Hurts, two years after its release

Lizzo scores her first #1 song with Truth Hurts, two years after its releaseTuesday, September 03, 2019
|
American singer and rapper Lizzo secured her first number one placing on the Billboard Hot 100 with her smash hit single Truth Hurts, just shy two years after the song was initially released.
The pop/trap single, released on September 17, 2017, catapulted into the mainstream after Lizzo burst onto the scene with the 2019 album Cuz I Love You.
Though it did not chart at the time of its release, Truth Hurts became a viral sleeper hit this year becoming Lizzo’s first and biggest mainstream song in the US.
The song’s popularity was also boosted by its appearance in the Netflix film Someone Great, which debuted on the streaming network in April.
The accompanying music video, as of September 1, has amassed more than 93 million views on YouTube.
Calling herself ‘America’s Next Bop Star’, Lizzo was very lost for words at the success of Truth Hurts, a two-minute sass anthem that revels in the love lost between the singer and a former flame.
She expressed heartfelt appreciation on Twitter earlier today.
“ WE’RE NUMBER 1. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE,” Lizzo tweeted.
Lizzo is the first black woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 so far this year, and the sixth rapper to ever top the charts in the United States.
We, at BUZZ salute you Lizzo! The ‘realest, baddest’ one and Queen of body positivity…
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy