Lizzo sends Cardi B flowers with handwritten note

Lizzo sends Cardi B flowers with handwritten noteWednesday, September 16, 2020
|
“Flowers for a flower!”, that the message on a handwritten note sent by Lizzo to Cardi B, congratulating her on her success this summer. Cardi B’s controversial WAP topped both the
“Congrats on all your success this summer – Know you are loved and are love. P.S – I’m sending you something good this week. Love, Lizzo!” the note continued.
A cheerful Cardi B showed off the beautiful bouquet her Hustlers co-star sent on her Instagram Story last night.
“Isn’t Lizzo like the nicest person in the world?” the 27-year-old rapper mused in the video. “Look what she sent me! She is just a beautiful a– person, I just love her so much. These are so pretty!” she said while caressing the flowers.
Related story: Cardi B files for divorce from Offset.
Take a look at the beautiful flowers here, BUZZ Fam.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy