Lizzo wants Lizzie McGuire cameo

Lizzo wants to star in the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot and star Hilary Duff is keen for the singer, rapper, and actress to take part.

The 31-year-old singer, rapper, and actress shared a link to the announcement about the Disney+ series – which will portray Hilary Duff’s alter ego as a 30-year-old millennial living in New York City – and wrote: “Lemme get a cameo”.

Lemme get a cameo ? — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) https://t.co/5oKAG5wIWIAugust 24, 2019

Hilary wrote back: “Ummmmm duh! Hired! Animated Lizzie might explode! Saw you in Brooklyn. DEAD (sic).”

Ummmmm duh! Hired! Animated Lizzie might explode! Saw you in Brooklyn ♥?♥?♥?♥?♥?♥DEAD— Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) August 24, 2019

Lizzo retweeted Hilary’s reply and wrote: “It’s official #LizzoMcGuire.”

Meanwhile, Hilary recently admitted she is feeling “a little intimidated” about returning to the titular role that made her famous, especially because her own life is so different now.

Speaking after the reboot was announced at the D23 expo, Hilary – who played Lizzie between 2001 to 2004 – said: “I’m not gonna lie, I’m a little intimidated. I’m like, ‘Where is she in there?’ She is in there; she is me.

“When I was 13, it was such a big part of me…I just have to tap into that and be very authentic to that. Our lives are very different — she’s not a mother, I am already a mother.”

Part of the series will see Lizzie trying to “find her way” in life in her thirties.

Hilary teased: “We toyed around with her being a fashion designer because that’s obviously a big part of the show, but I’m like, ‘I think that’s too obvious.’ She has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool but she hasn’t totally found her way and I think that’s part of her journey.”

