“Long time mi a hol’ it”: D’Angel speaks on being a single mom

Jamaican artiste D’Angel has been keeping the struggles of being a single mom to herself. But recently, as she dropped off her 14-year-old son whom she shares with dancehall veteran Beenie Man to school, she had the urge to

“Mi a tell yuh seh as a single parent, nothing nuh normal bout it. A long time mi a hold it, and mi a tell yuh seh mi a express miself not only for myself but also for million of women all over the world who are going through the same thing,” she said.

The Stronger artiste encouraged the single moms to do what they can for their children as it will all off.

“Just gwaan hold the faith ladies and just gwaan do everything you can do for your child because they are the ones who are gonna thank you and respect you for the rest of them life, and they are the ones who a go come come take care a yuh.” she said. “Dem man ya nuh ready, dem not even know how a pants or a shirt or a shoes or a socks buy muchless school fee pay,” she added.

“Big up to all her fathers dem weh take care a dem youth,” D’Angel added.