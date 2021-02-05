Louis Vuitton pulls ‘Jamaican flag inspired’ design after backlash

Louis Vuitton pulls ‘Jamaican flag inspired’ design after backlashFriday, February 05, 2021
|
Louis Vuitton has seemingly pulled a design it incorrectly labelled as ‘inspired” by Jamaica’s flag’.
The move comes days after the fashion house revealed the “Jamaican Stripe Pullover” on its website, which it said drew inspiration from the Caribbean island. Except the colours were all wrong. The design was green, yellow and red and not Jamaica’s recognisable black, green and gold; an error which many media houses and individuals pointed out online.
With BET described the faux pas as “cringe-worthy and displayed a blatant lack of research” while reggae icon Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella, called out the brand on her Instagram page. She captioned a photo of her father, wearing a sweater with similar colours, “Bob says that’s the Ethiopian flag @louisvuitton”.
Checks to the label’s website have revealed that the design, which was being sold for US$1,340, has since been pulled, at least from its online pages.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy