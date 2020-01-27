Love for Koffee: Reggae, dancehall fraternity congratulate Koffee on Grammy win

At just 19-year-old fast rising reggae star, Koffee solidified her place in Reggae music by winning her first

Her win created history as she was also the first female reggae act to win a Grammy.

The historical achievement did not go unnoticed by Jamaican entertainers, who sent her congratulatory messages via their Instagram.

Here is a look at some of the heartfelt messages that were sent to Koffee.

View this post on Instagram BREAK BARRIERS â€¦REWRITE HISTORY @originalkoffee W FOR THE CULTUREâ€¦ W FOR SPANISH TOWNâ€¦ CONGRATS Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥A post shared by GOVANA GENNAGENNA (@govanagenna) on Jan 27, 2020 at 6:55am PST

View this post on Instagram Congratulations @originalkoffee first time we met you told me to remember your name now look at god Ÿ™Ÿ¾ The world will remember your nameŸ’™Ÿ’™Ÿ’™. Cya bawl inna life man Ÿ™Ÿ¾ . #GrammyKid Mad love Lil sis Iâ€™m so Proud #SlideA post shared by QUEEN OF DANCEHALL (@spiceofficial) on Jan 26, 2020 at 5:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram Congrats @originalkoffee Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ Youngest From The Genre To Do It #History #Grammys #SpanishTownA post shared by GREAT DON Ÿ‘‘ (@thegreatjahmiel) on Jan 27, 2020 at 5:14am PST

View this post on Instagram Young black and powerful @originalkoffee congratulations Ÿ¾Ÿ‰ Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²A post shared by Ÿ¥‡Syde-Genahsyde (@masickamusic) on Jan 27, 2020 at 5:24am PST

View this post on Instagram Gratitude is a must Ÿ™Ÿ½ Congrats hun Ÿ‰ŸŠŸ’œA post shared by STACIOUS (@therealstacious) on Jan 27, 2020 at 6:29am PST

Other dancehall artistes including; Sean Paul, Jada Kingdom, Pamputae, Sheensea, and Ding Dong also wrote congratulatory messages.