Love for Koffee: Reggae, dancehall fraternity congratulate Koffee on Grammy win

Love for Koffee: Reggae, dancehall fraternity congratulate Koffee on Grammy winMonday, January 27, 2020
|
At just 19-year-old fast rising reggae star, Koffee solidified her place in Reggae music by winning her first
Her win created history as she was also the first female reggae act to win a Grammy.
The historical achievement did not go unnoticed by Jamaican entertainers, who sent her congratulatory messages via their Instagram.
Here is a look at some of the heartfelt messages that were sent to Koffee.
Other dancehall artistes including; Sean Paul, Jada Kingdom, Pamputae, Sheensea, and Ding Dong also wrote congratulatory messages.
