Love is in the air: Vybz Kartel kisses Shorty in IG pic

Love is in the air: Vybz Kartel kisses Shorty in IG picMonday, December 21, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Vybz Kartel is locked away in prison, but it is obvious that there is
still lots of love for Tanesha
â€˜Shortyâ€™ Johnson, the mother of his three boys.
Early Monday morning, a photo in which he was kissing Shorty was shared on the deejayâ€™s Instagram page.
Wearing Jordan sneaker, jeans shorts and a white T-shirt, the Love Dem artiste holds his babymother tightly while planting a big kiss on her. Not holding back, she also hangs on to her lover and leans in for the kiss.
The picture, which was taken during one of her visits, drew lots of attention and was liked more than 60,000 times within seven hours. And the deejayâ€™s fans loved the affection he was showing Shorty.
â€œLove is in the aaaaaiiiirrrr #watchkiss nah look. Deh love sumpn deh ketching,â€ one social media user said.
â€œIâ€™m a little jealous but I love black love Ÿ’• this beautiful,â€ another added.
Another person said: â€œTru love from me a pickney till now a nuh jus wah day love.â€
The kissing picture followed another post Kartel made with Shorty. In that photo, the deejay is flanked by his babymother and another male.
â€œPon di #Gaza circa 2001/2002,â€ he captioned the picture.
Their love story has been a long one with Shorty giving birth to three of his children. And despite separation rumours in the past, she has seemingly stood by him during his incarceration.
In January, Kartel even released an album called To Tanesha that was dedicated to her.
