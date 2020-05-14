“Love The Way You Lie” – Rihanna says she “lost” new album

It’s been fifty-leven years since we got an album from Robyn Rihanna Fenty!

Okay, that may be an exaggeration but it seems the Barbadian singer is taking her sweet time to release her much-anticipated ninth studio album and her fans are getting impatient.

From launching a fashion and beauty empire to posting fake-outs about listening to ‘R9’, Rihanna may be enjoying holding out a little too much.

One sure sign that she won’t be rushed to release her next album her response to a fan asking “WHERES THE ALBUM” on a post about her just-released Fenty sunglasses to which the star replied “I lost it.”

While not what anyone wanted to hear, we’re sure the “Pour It Up” singer will be back, hopefully sooner rather than later.

In the May issue of British Vogue, RiRi told the magazine that “I can’t say when I’m doing to drop [the album], adding “But I am very aggressively working on music.

I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

Rihanna’s last studio album, “Anti”, was released in January 2016.

Her most recent musical appearance was a feature on “Believe It”, recorded by Canadian singer PartyNextDoor in late March.