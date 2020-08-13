Love to see it! Jada Kingdom happy she can now sing Shenseea’s songs publicly

Love to see it! Jada Kingdom happy she can now sing Shenseea’s songs publiclyThursday, August 13, 2020
The feud between Jada Kingdom and Shenseea is over and while fans of the
two celebrated their resolution, no one is happier than Jada who says she wonâ€™t
have to hide and sing along to Shenseeaâ€™s songs.
The WiN artiste took to Twitter yesterday, August 12, to share â€œDue to ow mi glad she mi can stap hide mi mout and sing along to Shenseea song dem wen mi goutâ€.
Fans of the two were quick to laud her public comments with one commenting â€œOne thing now, yu see dah bloodc***t girl yah heart??? It clean yu f*** b and I love to see itâ€.
Another added, â€œLove thisâ€¦.Bwoiii a the colab me a wait pan. Jamaica wouldnâ€™t good againâ€, while another said â€œI am happy to hear yâ€™all is getting along and getting over the situation that yâ€™all did hadâ€¦I love both of yâ€™all are great artists.â€
The two up-and-coming artistes have established themselves as leaders in dancehallâ€™s burgeoning talent pool but had a falling out a couple years ago. Following the death of Shenseeaâ€™s mom in June, the Heavy artiste said she was done beefing with her one-time friend, tweeting â€œI really hate how we always wait until something tragic happens to spread peace and show each other love. I wanna say i get it but that shit is sad & lameâ€¦letâ€™s fix that!â€
The two took their rekindling friendship to the next level when they began following each other on Instagram earlier this month, followed by Shenseea showing some love to Jada Kingdom under an Instagram post in which the latter was celebrating having three songs trending on YouTubeâ€™s top 10.
