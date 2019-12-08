â€˜Lucid Dreamsâ€™ rapper Juice WRLD dies in Chicago following seizure

Rising American rapper Juice Wrld died

suddenly after collapsing at the Midway airport in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, the 21-year-old â€˜Lucid Dreamsâ€™ hitmaker had reportedly just disembarked from a flight in California, , when he fell walking through the facility. according to TMZ

The musician, who had just celebrated his birthday last week, was reportedly having seizures.

Juice WRLD was rushed to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

â€œJuice was still conscious when he was rushed to a hospital. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later at hospital. The cause of death is unclear at this time,â€ TMZ added.

The Cook County Medical Examinerâ€™s Office confirmed the rapperâ€™s death, however, Higginsâ€™ sudden incident has been categorised a â€˜medical emergencyâ€™.

Born in Chicago, on December 2, 1998, Higgins was best known for hit singles All Girls Are the Same and Lucid Dreams â€“ which helped him gain a recording contract with Lil Bibbyâ€™s Grade A Productions and Interscope Records.

The rapper followed up, proving he wasnâ€™t a one-hit wonder, with WRLD on Drugs, a collaborative mixtape with Atlanta rap superstar Future, which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Thousands have been pouring in their tributes to the young talent, with fellow rapper Lil Yatchy and R&B sister CholexHalle expressing their sadness at Juice WRLDâ€™s untimely death.