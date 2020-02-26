Ludacris: Trinidad Carnival ‘in the top 5 experiences of my life’

There are some people who understand the spirit of

carnival and there are others who donâ€™t.

So, while Nicki Minajâ€™s hubby, Mr Petty, was â€˜elbowingâ€™ Iwer George during the road march at Trinidad Carnival, American rapper Ludacris was immersing himself in the culture.

View this post on Instagram Carnival 2020 yesterday was in the top 5 experiences of my Life! Thank You Trinidad I Gained a whole New Appreciation for Your Country. And Soca Music! Ÿ‡¹Ÿ‡¹ yâ€™all Party like NO ONE ELSE IN THE ŸŒ #zulufete50 Ÿ¥ @bryanbarberA post shared by @ ludacris on Feb 26, 2020 at 4:03am PST

â€œCarnival 2020 yesterday was in the top 5 experiences of my Life! Thank You Trinidad. I Gained a whole New Appreciation for Your Country And Soca Music! Ÿ‡¹Ÿ‡¹ yâ€™all Party like NO ONE ELSE IN THE ŸŒ,â€ Ludacris captioned a video of himself dancing up a storm on a truck.

And now Trinidadians are ready to claim him as their own.

â€œYou are an honorary Trini now lol,â€ one social media user said. Another added: â€œThanks for appreciating our culture. Trini to the bone.â€

In the days leading up to Carnival Tuesday, Ludacris was out and about in Trinidad. He performed at an event and was even photographed with soca star Machel Montano and Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt.