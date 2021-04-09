Luxurious! Here’s what the inside Beenie Man’s mother tomb looks like

Have you seen the inside of Beenie Man’s mother’s tomb? Trust us! it looks like a small studio apartment. We’re talking about a sofa set, a very modern door, and a wall mirror with his mother’s picture on it.

But the centrepiece is his mom’s coffin laying in the middle.

Beenie Man gave us a peek in his mother’s luxurious resting place in St Elizabeth, and the video quickly circulated on social media.

“Yah suh mi deh, mi and mi mada a whole a vibes,” Beenie Man said in the video while giving viewers a 360 view of the tomb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkwall jmg (@pinkwalljmg_)

His mother, affectionately known as “Mama Lilieth” died in September last year after suffering a stroke.

On the day of her funeral, an overwhelmed Beenie Man fainted.