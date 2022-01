Maaaad sup’m! Agent Sasco to release EP on Friday

Dancehall

artiste Agent Sasco is gearing up to release a new EP this week.

The new project will be dropped on Friday.

Sharing an image with what seemed like the artwork for the EP on Monday, Agent Sasco said: “#SascoVsAssassin #EP #ThisFriday 20/11/2020 Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥#GiveThanks.â€

The Hand To Mouth artiste, who broke on to the music scene as Assassin, didn’t give much information about the project, but the expectations are already high.

“Nah fi ask if this aguh madd‼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ @agentsasco,†one social media user said.

Another added: “Drop the bombshell! Ÿ’£ Ÿ’£ Ÿ’£â€

Meanwhile, Agent Sasco also donned his producer hat last week when he released the ‘Loco’ Rhythm. The seven-track production features songs from Chronixx, Elephant Man, Kelissa, I Waata and Mr Williamz, as well as the Loco Remix, which features Bounty Killer and Kabaka Pyramid