Maaaad sup’m! Agent Sasco to release EP on Friday

Maaaad sup’m! Agent Sasco to release EP on FridayMonday, November 16, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Agent Sasco is gearing up to release a new EP this week.
The new project will be dropped on Friday.
Sharing an image with what seemed like the artwork for the EP on Monday, Agent Sasco said: â€œ#SascoVsAssassin #EP #ThisFriday 20/11/2020 Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥#GiveThanks.â€
The Hand To Mouth artiste, who broke on to the music scene as Assassin, didnâ€™t give much information about the project, but the expectations are already high.
â€œNah fi ask if this aguh maddâ€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ @agentsasco,â€ one social media user said.
Another added: â€œDrop the bombshell! Ÿ’£ Ÿ’£ Ÿ’£â€
Meanwhile, Agent Sasco also donned his producer hat last week when he released the â€˜Locoâ€™ Rhythm. The seven-track production features songs from Chronixx, Elephant Man, Kelissa, I Waata and Mr Williamz, as well as the Loco Remix, which features Bounty Killer and Kabaka Pyramid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy