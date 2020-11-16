Maaaad sup’m! Agent Sasco to release EP on Friday

Dancehall

artiste Agent Sasco is gearing up to release a new EP this week.

The new project will be dropped on Friday.

Sharing an image with what seemed like the artwork for the EP on Monday, Agent Sasco said: â€œ#SascoVsAssassin #EP #ThisFriday 20/11/2020 Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥#GiveThanks.â€

The Hand To Mouth artiste, who broke on to the music scene as Assassin, didnâ€™t give much information about the project, but the expectations are already high.

â€œNah fi ask if this aguh maddâ€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸â€¼ï¸ @agentsasco,â€ one social media user said.

Another added: â€œDrop the bombshell! Ÿ’£ Ÿ’£ Ÿ’£â€

Meanwhile, Agent Sasco also donned his producer hat last week when he released the â€˜Locoâ€™ Rhythm. The seven-track production features songs from Chronixx, Elephant Man, Kelissa, I Waata and Mr Williamz, as well as the Loco Remix, which features Bounty Killer and Kabaka Pyramid