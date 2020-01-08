Mac Miller’s family announces his posthumous album ‘Circles’Wednesday, January 08, 2020
In a statement released on Instagram, Mac Miller’s family announced that a posthumous album titled ‘Circles’ will be released on the 17th of January.
‘Circles’ is the companion album to his previous album ‘Swimming’. The statement described the album as a different style, while still complementing each other, which created the concept ‘Swimming in a Circle’.
The album was completed by producer Jon Brion who worked with Mac before he passed away in September of 2018. Brion saw Mac’s vision and wanted to execute it despite his passing.
His family believed that releasing the album was the right thing to do, describing it as a ‘complicated process’. Regardless of it being hard, it was what his fans deserved.
