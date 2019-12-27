Machel and Kartel team up for exciting soca track

Machel and Kartel team up for exciting soca trackFriday, December 27, 2019
|
Vybz Kartel has already staked his claim as King of the dancehall, but could he now be making a move for the soca crown.
Well, we are not certain, but his recent collaboration with Soca royalty Machel Montano entitled Super Soca might do enough to get persons to acknowledge his proficiency across multiple genres.
The Gaza boss is seemingly getting ready for Trinidad Carnival, which is slated for early next year with Super Soca. The song is high-energy and is certain to make an impact during Carnival season.
In the song, both men are describing their experiences in engaging with women from each otherâ€™s country, both on the dancefloor and in the bedroom.
Super Soca should have you soaking wet on the dancefloor.
