Machel Montano to launch soca cruise in 2021

Machel Montano to launch soca cruise in 2021Thursday, February 20, 2020
Several fans were left disappointed when Machel Montano
decided to bring to an end his popular carnival feature, Machel Mondays.
However, they won’t have to look far for his next endeavour which turns out to be a soca cruise. Dubbed, Melé, the cruise is set to take place in 2021.
The cruise is being done through a collaboration with TRIBE Carnival and is set to become the third soca cruise following Ubersoca and Soca on the Seas.
Machel is calling all fans near and far to join him on this adventure. “Are you ready to go with me? We are going on water with the greatest Carnival band, we leaving land and for the first time we are going on the sea” he remarked in a promo video.
The cruise is set to set sail from Florida for four nights and is set to bring alot of soca energy and vibe that Montano is known far across the world. Registration for the cruise is set to open on March 1.
