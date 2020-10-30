Macka Diamond launches couture fashion line with Vogue-featured designer

Macka Diamond doesn’t say

“money ohhhh” for nothing. The dancehall veteran has been in her bag

all quarantine, from becoming an orange vendor, joining

Dubbed ‘Si Mee Mackadoucious’, the venture is a high fashion collaboration with Jamaican-born fashion designer Rosemarie Macklin.

“I’m so happy because I’ve been working on something for a long time now and it finally came through; all contracts signed, sealed and I’m ready,” the artiste said in a video post. “It’s coming in all different sizes…the only thing about this name and brand and fashion is that you won’t see it nowhere…it’s all custom made… You order, you give us at least two weeks, and you’ll get your package with your beautiful style.”

Macklin, who is the daughter of late producer Glen Brown, operates a boutique in Montelago Village, Lake Las Vegas. She was born in Kingston but moved to the United Kingdom for school where her interest in fashion grew. She later moved to the States where she started a beauty salon, and later decided to pursue her affinity for designing clothes. Her work has since been featured in fashion publications like Vogue, Gladys and Las Vegas Woman.

The ladies’ partnership has produced couture pieces from ‘The Phoenix Stripe’, a US$125 organza top with leather shoulders (a polka dot version of which is available for $325) to the ‘Yellow Bodacious’ top made of chiffon, silk and faux leather for $325.

The deejay has been flaunting pieces from the fall collection online and is promising customers “style, class and sophistication”. She added that she’ll be gifting masks and other free packages to the first 1000 followers of the designated Instagram page.

Other Jamaican artistes who have ventured into the fashion industry over the past few months are Spice and Tosh Alexander.