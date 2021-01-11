Macka Diamond asks fans for money as birthday gift

Her slang isn’t “Money-O” for nothing. Macka Diamond is turning 50 tomorrow and wants fans to send her cash as a birthday gift.

“Yuh see tomorrow, January the 12th, a mi birthday and mi a go put up mi CashApp, mi Zelle, mi MoneyGram, and mi everything and mi waan di whole a unno send me some money-o,” she told fans in an Instagram Live.

“Just DM me right now and I’m gonna send you all the information and you guys send me some money so tomorrow I can be hot and sexy for you all.” The artiste will also be having her “sweet 16” party on Saturday in New York featuring performances from guest artistes.

“This Friday I’m gonna be announcing the venue. I don’t really wanna announce it online like that, me waan who interested fi come DM me and then we’re gonna take your phone numbers and then we’re gonna send you locations okay.”

The Pink Pearl singjay reflected on her life ahead of her half-century milestone, and said she is in a happy place. “When yuh learn fi love yourself you’re gonna feel this way. It took me so long to learn how to love myself but mi finally learn and mi happy fi love myself no care what.”

She added, “Mi appreciate what I’ve achieved out of music. You know seh there’s a lot of people that I’ve started music with and them nuh buss, dem not even get not even a hit song, nothing, but mi grateful. God has blessed me so 2021 mi haffi have God close beside mi cause a Him mi a deal wid.”