Macka Diamond’s foundation assists pregnant women

Macka Diamond’s foundation assists pregnant womenMonday, June 01, 2020
|
Jodian Fearonâ€™s death struck a deep cord for Dancehall artiste, Macka Diamond, . It reminded her of a painful experience she had while giving birth.Â
Related story: https://buzz-caribbean.com/news/jacans-outraged-after-
â€œWhen I got pregnant, I was at the hospital too long, and I felt that they were treating me bad. And then the doctor came and told me that the baby is almost dying inside of me, andÂ that I might not make it outside of the theatre,â€ she told BUZZ. Â
So when news of Fearon, a pregnant woman who died after she was allegedly refused treatment at two of the countryâ€™s hospitals spread, Macka Diamond, felt compelled to do something.Â
â€œI said I have to do something, so I started this foundation. I said that something has to be done to help all these ladies who are in quarantine, and this is the time to help,â€Â she said.
Through her foundation, she was able to help many pregnant women with supplies. Her foundation is also currentlyÂ providing assistance to a 13-year-old who was raped and got pregnant.Â
Macka Diamond has also created a GoFundMe campaign so that people can donate to the cause.Â
In the meantime she is encouraging women to practice safe sex, and said if they do end up having an unwanted pregnancy then they should seek help to have a safe delivery.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy