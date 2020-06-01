Macka Diamond’s foundation assists pregnant women

Jodian Fearonâ€™s death struck a deep cord for Dancehall artiste, Macka Diamond, . It reminded her of a painful experience she had while giving birth.Â

â€œWhen I got pregnant, I was at the hospital too long, and I felt that they were treating me bad. And then the doctor came and told me that the baby is almost dying inside of me, andÂ that I might not make it outside of the theatre,â€ she told BUZZ. Â

So when news of Fearon, a pregnant woman who died after she was allegedly refused treatment at two of the countryâ€™s hospitals spread, Macka Diamond, felt compelled to do something.Â

â€œI said I have to do something, so I started this foundation. I said that something has to be done to help all these ladies who are in quarantine, and this is the time to help,â€Â she said.

Through her foundation, she was able to help many pregnant women with supplies. Her foundation is also currentlyÂ providing assistance to a 13-year-old who was raped and got pregnant.Â

Team work makes the dream work thanks to me and my team we kicked off #mackadiamondpregnantmothersinneedfoundation

Macka Diamond has also created a GoFundMe campaign so that people can donate to the cause.Â

In the meantime she is encouraging women to practice safe sex, and said if they do end up having an unwanted pregnancy then they should seek help to have a safe delivery.