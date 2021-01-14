Macka Diamond labels dancehall as an “empty barrel”

Dancehall artiste Macka Diamond has endured her fair share of criticism in the industry. Most recently her name was marred in accusations of “obeah dealings”.

But the Don’t Talk To Mi artiste has apparently developed a thick skin, and is no longer paying the detractors mind.

In fact, in a recent interview with Caribbean Power Jam radio, Macka Diamond had some very strong words for people who keep talking negatively about her.

“A lot of people put them mouth pan mi, mi old, mi dis, mi dat, mi fi low music, all of these things. Mi love music, I was born to do music,” she said.

“I use my talent, nuh matter weh mi hear. Mi nuh loud and dancehall is loud. Dancehall is a empty barrel making a lot of noise and yuh just do foolishness until it end,” she said.

Macka Diamond said she has created a space in dancehall for herself and will continue to use it to motivate others.

“Me now come represented as the money goddess, mi a show dem seh money haffi mek, no matter what age you are. Mi nuh really are weh nobody wah seh, Mi a motivate people and mi a show dem seh it all about the money.”