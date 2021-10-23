Macka Diamond talks TikTok takeover

Social media platforms have propelled the careers of many dancehall artistes. But for others like Macka Diamond whose career had passed its heights during the advent of social media, she has had to play catch up.

But the Bun Him artiste may have just taken the lead after joining the popular social media platform TikTok.

Although her three thousand followers on the video-sharing app are nowhere close to the almost two hundred thousand she has on Instagram, Macka Diamond shared that she has been enjoying the level of engagement she’s been getting on TikTok.

“If you look at the TikTok app it’s the only one that has a music symbol so when I joined I said this seems to be one of them that I need to take. And when I did my research it was helping a lot of people who are musically inclined to go viral and all these things so I said okay let me try now,” she said.

She added; “TikTok is more mainstream in the trending and the algorithm areas so it was good for me to take it on.”

Her posts generally consist of her giving motivational talks and doing TikTok lip syncs.

Macka Diamond said she appreciates how easy it is to connect with her fans on the platform.

“I like the fact that once you stick to a topic or stick to what you doing, they will push you. You don’t have to fight yourself to get push or what you saying to be heard on TikTok.”

She describes her audience on the platform as welcoming- a far cry from some of the trolling she often receives on other platforms.

“A lot of people don’t come on my TikTok and talk about me and my age. I used to get that on my Instagram and other platforms, but TikTok accepted me, and then I go over there and I’m doing the motivation alert and motivating people so it’s not just my music.”

Overall, Macka Diamond said she appreciates how TikTok and other social media platforms still keep her relevant and connected with her fanbase.

“A lot of people are finding me now cause a lot of people would think that since the internet come in a lot of artiste like myself who been in it long time would stop and not doing music anymore. But these apps mek dem realize that Macka is always doing music. So it bring back the people dem closer to us, it’s bringing me closer to my real fans and new fans dem also.”