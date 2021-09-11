Mackerel to launch online clothing store

Social media influencer Ladasha Francis, more popularly known as Mackerel is gearing up to open an online store.

Mackerel made the announcement on her Instagram page (IG) on Friday (September 10).

“I’m so excited about launching my online store. I can’t wait to share this journey with you,” she said on IG, showing off the company logo.

While it is unclear what type of apparel Mackerel would be retailing, she hinted that it might be children’s clothing.

“Every mother’s dream is to create a beautiful life for their children. I’m ready and excited about this journey,” she added in a subsequent post.

However, some suggest that the cryptic post was not related to the type of clothing she would be carrying but her way of confirming that she’s pregnant.

Earlier this month, rumours swirled online that the influencer was pregnant, after she used a pillow to hide her stomach during a promotional video.

Since then Mackerel has been sporting a small bump, which some speculate to mean that she is in fact pregnant.