Madam Tussaudâ€™s wax figure of Nicki Minaj is pure nightmare fuelâ€¦

Famed wax museum Madame Tussauds faces a mounting wall of criticism as its Berlin location unveiled its latest celebrity exhibition, Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

The wax figure failed to resonate with fans, as in their eyes, it only managed to pay homage to Minajâ€™s mega-hit Anaconda from 2014 with the choice of clothing.

Many took to Twitter to express their shock and/or confusion at the installation.

I donâ€™t know how but that Nicki Minaj wax figure is absolutely racism. Ÿ˜­ â€” D Â® E W | K A N G (@drewscotty) pic.twitter.com/qFjk89wyRnJanuary 7, 2020

They got my girl nicki wax figure looking like a white woman â€” caramelbombshell (@laydeecarmel) pic.twitter.com/uEyvbysoHeJanuary 7, 2020

Nooooooo this is not â€” MAX (@ThisIsMax) @NICKIMINAJ Ÿ˜³ #MadameTussauds who is she? Ÿ˜¬ pic.twitter.com/1ycxSdWzzpJanuary 7, 2020

Why would they say this Amerie Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜­Ÿ¤¦Ÿ½â€â™€ï¸ RT â€” Ÿ•´Ÿ½WHIT (@ITS_ONLYWHIT) @KarenCivil: Madame Tussauds Unveils Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure in Germany pic.twitter.com/EjfQRWJVZjJanuary 7, 2020

me looking at nicki minaj wax figure â€” ãƒƒ (@yaniqxe) pic.twitter.com/bXK67x5tv8January 7, 2020

Madame Tussauds unveils a Nicki Minaj wax figure in Berlin, Germany (they know damn well that this doesnâ€™t look like Nicki) âœ¨Ÿ‘‘ â€” ONIKA FORCE (@OnikaForce) pic.twitter.com/dQCp00MoH2January 7, 2020

As a German I wanna apologize to â€” DOM new year chicken (@domarajjj) @NICKIMINAJ im so sorry queen https://t.co/d2bUeJ18brJanuary 7, 2020

Waitâ€¦ yâ€™all see Nicki Minaj wax figure? I- â€” Markiss WHOston (@NOTKarltonBanks) pic.twitter.com/7IqKbpdBhpJanuary 7, 2020

No stranger to controversy, Madame Tussauds has come under fire for its awkward takes on celebrities in the past.

Back in 2017, the museum was dragged to hell by the #Beyhive for a wax figure tribute to BeyoncÃ© that wasnâ€™t aesthetically pleasing.

After a redirect of creative energies, a new figure of Queen B was added to the flagship London location in September 2019, which was showered with praise.

What do you think of this wax figure BUZZ fam, does it look (remotely) like Nicki Minaj?