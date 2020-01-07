Madam Tussaudâ€™s wax figure of Nicki Minaj is pure nightmare fuelâ€¦Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Throw it away, burn it with fire and douse
it with holy ashes!
Well BUZZ fam, sometimes you get it right and other times you feed your nightmares for years to come.
Famed wax museum Madame Tussauds faces a mounting wall of criticism as its Berlin location unveiled its latest celebrity exhibition, Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj on Tuesday (Jan. 7).
The wax figure failed to resonate with fans, as in their eyes, it only managed to pay homage to Minajâ€™s mega-hit Anaconda from 2014 with the choice of clothing.
Many took to Twitter to express their shock and/or confusion at the installation.
No stranger to controversy, Madame Tussauds has come under fire for its awkward takes on celebrities in the past.
Back in 2017, the museum was dragged to hell by the #Beyhive for a wax figure tribute to BeyoncÃ© that wasnâ€™t aesthetically pleasing.
After a redirect of creative energies, a new figure of Queen B was added to the flagship London location in September 2019, which was showered with praise.
What do you think of this wax figure BUZZ fam, does it look (remotely) like Nicki Minaj?
