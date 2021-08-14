Madden NFL 22 soundtrack features Jamaican flavour

The soundtrack for the upcoming Madden NFL 22 video game is set to feature the vocal talents of a few Jamaican acts.

Dancehall stars Shenseea, Koffee, Jada Kingdom and Protoje are among the group of artistes whose songs are set to entertain players as they engage themselves in the 22nd installment of the franchise.

Shenseea joins Canadian rapper Belly on the track ‘How I’m Feeling” while Jada Kingdom is brought in on the track ‘Get Paid’ which also features Aluna and Princess Nokia.

Protoje and Koffee are there on the hit ‘Switch It Up which is a also featured on President Obama’s summer playlist.

Shenseea was obviously pleased at the news as she took to Instagram where she wrote “can’t believe I’m on the Madden NFL soundtrack with Belly”.

For Koffee, this is another high profile feature in her glittering career after she was featured on the FIFA 21 soundtrack with her remix of the track ‘Rapture’ with Govana.

Madden NFL 22 is set to be released on August 20 on all major gaming platforms for fans to enjoy.