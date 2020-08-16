Madonna celebrates 62nd birthday in Jamaica!Sunday, August 16, 2020
|
Global superstar Madonna is celebrating her 62nd birthday in Jamaica!
The Like A Virgin singer is marking the occasion at the renowned Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay, St James.
Madonna, who marks her birthday today, August 16, shared a three and a half minute clip to her Instagram page, showcasing the celebrations with her twins, Estere and Stella, and friends.
Madge can be seen hanging out with her friends, as a local band plays traditional Jamaican songs.
The seven-time Grammy winner is also shown dancing with rumoured boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 25, in the video captioned â€œBirthday Fun in Jamaicaâ€.
The post also shares members of her party throwing down in a dance battle complete with Ding Dongâ€™s Gas and DJ Casperâ€™s Cha Cha Slide.
The clip ends with the band playing a beautiful rendition of Happy Earthstrong to the pop legend which she acknowledges by giving a member the now customary elbow greeting.
See more of her celebrations below:
