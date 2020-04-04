Madonna donates $1m to coronavirus vaccine fund

Madonna donates $1m to coronavirus vaccine fundSaturday, April 04, 2020
Madonna is donating $1 million to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in an effort to help find a vaccine for coronavirus.
The Like a Virgin hitmaker announced she would be donating money to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as they try and search for a cure against the virus.
In a statement released on her website, she said: “I’m joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation effort to find a drug that will prevent or treat COVID-19. We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families.
“I’m talking about this: I am so impressed by the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator’s urgent efforts to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease.”
