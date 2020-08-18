Madonna parties up a storm in Jamaica, says sheâ€™s ‘going vegan’

American pop superstar Madonna Ciccone continues to celebrate her 62nd birthday in Jamaica and the unabashed musician claims her trip to the island mightâ€™ve encouraged her to pursue a vegan lifestyle.

The Vogue queen, in a video posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday morning (August 18), is seen sitting in an area of the undisclosed hotel the night before, eating what appears to be an almond leaf as she looks into the camera.

â€œFor my birthday, Iâ€™ve decided to become a vegan,â€ she said.

Madonna was seemingly feeling the heat as her twin daughters Estere and Stelle dotingly fanned her, while a rendition of Duane Stephensonâ€™s Cool Runnings pumped in the background.

It was definitely a family affair for the Papa Donâ€™t Preach singer, as Madonna was surrounded by her sons and daughters, rumoured beau Ahlamalik Williams, as well as close friends for the weekend-long birthday turn-up.

See a snippet below:

The Birthday Party Continues in Jamaica Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Â â€” Madonna (@Madonna) https://t.co/o8KhOWHXSV pic.twitter.com/za7Hqz9sTrAugust 18, 2020

The Grammy award-winning songstress returned in a flowing black dress dancing with Ahlamalik Williams to Tony Matterhornâ€™s Mi Back before giving dancehall queen vibes twerking to So Mi Like It by Spice.

The entire family got involved for the remainder of the IGTv clip as Madonna shared with her more than 15 million followers the epic bashment under the Jamaican moonlight.

According to People, the pop star jaunted to Jamaica with not only twins Estere and Stelle, but son Rocco Richie; daughter Lourdes Leon; daughter Mercy and son David.

Joining â€˜Momoâ€™ in the birthday festivities on Sunday was her deejay and co-producer Diplo (by no means a stranger to Jamaica) and her alleged â€˜tour guideâ€™, Baylie and McCall Olsen.

Vocal producer/engineer Lauren Dâ€™Elia, artist/entertainer Sasha Mallory, and longtime dance pal Loic Mabanza, are among the select few spotted with Madonna in Jamaica.