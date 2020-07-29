Madonna’s Instagram account flagged for spreading coronavirus misinformation

Sometimes the people who we think should know better, don’t. In the latest episode of coronavirus misinformation, here’s Madonna, the “Queen of Pop”, using her Instagram to misinform her more than 15 million followers about the virus causing havoc in the world.

She shared the video which claims that a vaccine for COVID-19 has “been found and proven and has been available for months”. She continued, “They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.”

The video shows Dr Stella Immanuel, a primary care physician in Houston, Texas, claiming to have treated 350 coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine. She was speaking with a group called America’s Frontline Doctors outside the US Supreme Court building.

Thankfully, Instagram was not having it and censured the post. It blurred the video and captioned it: “False Information”. It linked users to a page debunking the claims and clarifying that there is currently no coronavirus vaccine. It also limited the spread of the video on its platform.

The post even drew the ire of singer, Annie Lennox who chastised Madonna for endorsing “utter madness”

“This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it,” she wrote.

Madonna has since deleted the post.