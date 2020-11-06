Major! Koffee included on Billboard’s 21 Under 21 list

Koffee’s star continues to rise following her Best Reggae Album win for the critically acclaimed

The latest achievement for the artiste is being recognised as one of Billboard magazine’s 21 Under 21 2020 artistes who have made an impressive impact on the industry despite their youth.

It’s a who’s who of up and coming performers who have made a name for themselves, generating a buzz that could see them placed among the world’s greatest.

The 20-year-old Koffee, signed to Promised Land/RCA, was noted to have achieved 189.2 million streams by the music custodian.

About Koffee’s success, Billboard notes, “Three weeks before turning 20, the multitalented artist born Mikayla Simpson made history at the 2020 Grammys: She not only became the first female artiste to win best reggae album in the award’s 35-year history, but also the category’s youngest winner of all time.

“She plans to use her success “to set an example for those who are younger than me — to inspire others to reach their full potential.” In the meantime, she’s still forging new accomplishments of her own, like a pair of hit collaborations with UK star J Hus (Repeat) and reggae legend Buju Banton (the Pressure remix).

When asked ‘what’s the most powerful thing about being a young artiste in the music industry?’, Koffee had this to say:

“This is a big opportunity for me, a big platform that I can use to set an example for those that are younger than me. To keep things positive and inspire others to reach their full potential — it’s a huge responsibility, and I want to do a lot of good with it.”

The W artiste was included alongside Billie Eilish, 18, who swept all four major categories at this year’s Grammy Awards; Beyoncé’s protojes Chloe x Halle; and Noah Cyrus, singer and sister of international star Miley Cyrus.