Major Laser secures multiple certifications with ‘Lean On’

The month of September is not yet over but the Jamaican-American musical trio Major Lazer certainly has something to smile about after four of their productions earned various certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Major Lazer’s smash hit ‘Lean On’ featured DJ Snake and MØ was certified ten times multi-platinum on September 17, 2021 and has reach Diamond status after moving ten million digital units.

The track which was released in 2015 had last charted at four times multi-platinum in 2016.

This had been released on their ‘Peace Is The Mission’ album which it self had soared to the top of the US Top Dance/ Electronic Album Charts.

It had also reached a high of twelve on the US Billboard 200 charts. It’s has secured over three billion views on YouTube so far.

Also registering another charting milestone was the ‘Light It Up’ Remix which is also featured on the ‘Peace Is The Mission’ album.

The track features the talents of Nyla and Fuse ODG reached two times multi-platinum certification on September 15, 2021 after moving two million digital units.

‘Que Calor’, the reggaeton infused track with Colombian singer J Balvin and Dominican rapper El Alfa climbed to gold status on September 15, 2021 after moving half a million units.

The track was initially released on September 11, 2019 and was also featured on the FIFA 20 soundtrack.The group most recently secured certification for ‘Know No Better’ which was released in 2017.

It featured the talents of rappers Travis Scott and Quavo along with singer Camila Cabello. It was certified gold on September 22, 2021.

Major Lazer consists of producer Diplo along with DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums.

Walshy Fire is the brother of West Indian cricket great, Courtney Walsh.