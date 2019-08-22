Major Lazer to release another dancehall-influenced project

Major Lazer to release another dancehall-influenced projectThursday, August 22, 2019
|
Electronic
supergroup Major Lazer is set to fire up the music scene with another
dancehall-focused project called Music Is The Weapon.
Skip Marley is featured on a track called Can’t Take It From Me, while Brazilian vocalist Anitta is featured on Make It Hot. The album, which should be released in early September, is expected to fuse sounds from the Caribbean, South America and Africa.
Earlier this year, Jillionaire left the group that is known for songs done with the likes of Justin Bieber, Busy Signal, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Machel Montano. He was replaced by Miami-based producer Ape Drum, who has already been teaming up with the other Major Lazer members, Walshy Fire and Diplo, for a number of projects.
“I’ve been trying to dig deep in my brain every day to come up with new, fresh ideas,” Ape Drum told Billboard in July when asked about the upcoming album.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy