Major Lazer to release another dancehall-influenced project

Electronic

supergroup Major Lazer is set to fire up the music scene with another

dancehall-focused project called Music Is The Weapon.

Skip Marley is featured on a track called Can’t Take It From Me, while Brazilian vocalist Anitta is featured on Make It Hot. The album, which should be released in early September, is expected to fuse sounds from the Caribbean, South America and Africa.

Earlier this year, Jillionaire left the group that is known for songs done with the likes of Justin Bieber, Busy Signal, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Machel Montano. He was replaced by Miami-based producer Ape Drum, who has already been teaming up with the other Major Lazer members, Walshy Fire and Diplo, for a number of projects.

“I’ve been trying to dig deep in my brain every day to come up with new, fresh ideas,” Ape Drum told Billboard in July when asked about the upcoming album.