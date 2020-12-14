Make it stoppp! Ding Dong ‘plays’ the violin

Make it stoppp! Ding Dong ‘plays’ the violinMonday, December 14, 2020
This is the point at which we tell Jamaican entertainer Ding Dong to stick to what he is good at â€“ deejaying and dancing.
Yes, BUZZ fam. The Gweh artiste got his hands on a violin recently, and it was not music to our ears.
â€œWATCH A STYLE YAHâ€ Unuh si the few racing gallopy in the black ground,â€ he captioned a video in which he was fiddling with the instrument.
Dressed in a jumper, straw hat, white T-shirt and several gold chains, the entertainer is seen fiddling with the instrument while some horses play in the background.
Weâ€™re assuming the violin was a prop for a music video, but that did not stop the viewers from taking a dig at Ding Dong, as there was no flair in how he played the instrument.
â€œNew music.. New video.. Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ man a miss the note them. You do good fi catch few bcuz it no easy fi play,â€ one social media user said.
â€œNot one string a connect pon the fiddleâ€¦FARMER DING @dingdongravers â€¦.only you can pull this off,â€ another added.
Meanwhile, Ding Dong is currently promoting tracks like Stray and Weh Mi Duh People featuring Romain Virgo.
