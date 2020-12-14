Make it stoppp! Ding Dong ‘plays’ the violin

This is the point at which we tell Jamaican entertainer Ding Dong to stick to what he is good at â€“ deejaying and dancing.

Yes, BUZZ fam. The Gweh artiste got his hands on a violin recently, and it was not music to our ears.

â€œWATCH A STYLE YAHâ€ Unuh si the few racing gallopy in the black ground,â€ he captioned a video in which he was fiddling with the instrument.

Dressed in a jumper, straw hat, white T-shirt and several gold chains, the entertainer is seen fiddling with the instrument while some horses play in the background.

Weâ€™re assuming the violin was a prop for a music video, but that did not stop the viewers from taking a dig at Ding Dong, as there was no flair in how he played the instrument.

â€œNew music.. New video.. Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ man a miss the note them. You do good fi catch few bcuz it no easy fi play,â€ one social media user said.

â€œNot one string a connect pon the fiddleâ€¦FARMER DING @dingdongravers â€¦.only you can pull this off,â€ another added.

Meanwhile, Ding Dong is currently promoting tracks like Stray and Weh Mi Duh People featuring Romain Virgo.