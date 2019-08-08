Make that baby number three: Tami Chynn gives birth to Oz

As they continue to build their

family, Jamaican entertainers Tami Chynn and Wayne Marshall welcomed their

child together on August 5.

The announcement was made by the two on their individual social media pages on August 7. The posts were met with thousands of congratulatory comments and even more ‘likes’.

"May he realise and accept that every good desire and love is already his as he has entered into this beautiful world. May he actively see and experience the love and beauty surrounding him from everyone and everything daily. May he be a happy, pleasant, intelligent, loveable, inquisitive, wise, powerful, understanding mover and shaker of a human being. May his wit, sense of humor and compassion sustain him through life. May his every action be from a divine space of love and understanding."

“Wayne and I are overjoyed to welcome to the world our beautiful boy, Oz Orion David Mitchell, born August 5th 2019 at 7am. We have waited for you patiently. Thanking God for you,” Chynn said on her Instagram page.

“May he realise and accept that every good desire and love is already his, as he has entered into this beautiful world.”

This is their third child together, as they have two other boys, Jaxen and Atlas. Marshall also has another son, Giomar, from a previous relationship.