Make that baby number three: Tami Chynn gives birth to Oz

Make that baby number three: Tami Chynn gives birth to OzThursday, August 08, 2019
|
As they continue to build their
family, Jamaican entertainers Tami Chynn and Wayne Marshall welcomed their
child together on August 5.
The announcement was made by the two on their individual social media pages on August 7. The posts were met with thousands of congratulatory comments and even more ‘likes’.
“Wayne and I are overjoyed to welcome to the world our beautiful boy, Oz Orion David Mitchell, born August 5th 2019 at 7am. We have waited for you patiently. Thanking God for you,” Chynn said on her Instagram page.
“May he realise and accept that every good desire and love is already his, as he has entered into this beautiful world.”
This is their third child together, as they have two other boys, Jaxen and Atlas. Marshall also has another son, Giomar, from a previous relationship.
