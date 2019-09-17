Maleficent faces her greatest test yet in ‘Mistress of Evil’

“Well, well…”

Walt Disney Studios looks set to serve up a fiendishly delightful sequel to the hit adventure fantasy film Maleficent, with Mistress of Evil this October.

And, can I say? Angelina Jolie was BORN to play this role.

Maleficent has cheekbones that put earthly models to shame and we don’t mind!

Mistress of Evil follows the titular character several years after the events of the first film.

Maleficent’s peaceful life in the Moors takes an unexpected turn when Prince Phillip proposes to Aurora and she accepts.

Unbeknownst to all, Phillip’s mother, Queen Ingrith of Ulstead, plans to use the wedding to divide humans and fairies forever.

The queen uses their first fateful meeting to tempt, tease and trigger Maleficent, who happily unleashes, calling the wedding off, without approval from Aurora.

The impasse bubbles into an all-out war and Maleficent stands determined to save Aurora from the toxic mindset of humanity – even if she has to drag her home with her more-than-capable wings.

With Maleficent and Aurora finding themselves on opposite sides of an impending war, the two question whether they can truly be a family.

Already two trailers in, anticipation is high for Maleficent’s menacing return to the silver screen, as fans express their excitement for the modern retelling of the classic Sleeping Beauty tale.

In a welcomed twist, the film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon-to-be queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

Check out the final trailer below:

BUZZ fam will you be seeing Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on October 18? What do you think of the trailers? Sound off in the comments section!