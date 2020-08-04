Man City sign winger Ferrán Torres in first summer deal

Man City sign winger Ferrán Torres in first summer dealTuesday, August 04, 2020
Manchester City have signed Valencia winger Ferrán Torres in its first deal of the summer transfer window.
The 20-year-old Torres signed a five-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s side, which finished second in the Premier League.
“Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football,” Torres said. “Pep encourages a really open, aggressive style, which I love, and he is a manager with a proven track record of improving players. To have him overseeing my development is a dream.
“City have won plenty of trophies in the last 10 years and I hope I can play a role in continuing that success.”
