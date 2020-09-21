Man City’s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of season opener

Man City’s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of season openerMonday, September 21, 2020
|
A third Manchester City player has tested positive for coronavirus in as many weeks.
Ilkay Gundogan is the latest Manchester City player to test positive for the virus which has already been confirmed in two others over the past two weeks.
Manchester City gave no details on the athlete’s condition when it shared the news today, September 21, but said he will be self-isolate for 10 days based on government protocols.
“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” City said.
Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 two weeks ago.
City will open its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers today.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy