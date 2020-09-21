Man City’s Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of season opener

A third Manchester City player has tested positive for coronavirus in as many weeks.

Ilkay Gundogan is the latest Manchester City player to test positive for the virus which has already been confirmed in two others over the past two weeks.

Manchester City gave no details on the athlete’s condition when it shared the news today, September 21, but said he will be self-isolate for 10 days based on government protocols.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” City said.

Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 two weeks ago.

City will open its season against Wolverhampton Wanderers today.