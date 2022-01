Man Utd captain pleads not guilty to assault, bribery charges in Greece

Manchester

United captain Harry Maguire’s trial on charges of assault and attempted

bribery following a late-night incident on a Greek island was postponed until

Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor on Saturday.

The 27-year-old England center-half and two other defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, the prosecutor’s office said.

Maguire, one of the country’s most high-profile players, left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination after pleading not guilty. The three defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery over a fight they had with others on Mykonos.

Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

United said Maguire would be leaving Greece.

United’s players are on their offseason break after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals on Sunday.

Maguire is the world’s most expensive defender, having signed from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds (US$97 million). He became captain midway through his first season at Old Trafford.