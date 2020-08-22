Man Utd captain pleads not guilty to assault, bribery charges in Greece

Man Utd captain pleads not guilty to assault, bribery charges in GreeceSaturday, August 22, 2020
|
Manchester
United captain Harry Maguire’s trial on charges of assault and attempted
bribery following a late-night incident on a Greek island was postponed until
Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor on Saturday.
The 27-year-old England center-half and two other defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, the prosecutor’s office said.
Maguire, one of the country’s most high-profile players, left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination after pleading not guilty. The three defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery over a fight they had with others on Mykonos.
Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.
United said Maguire would be leaving Greece.
United’s players are on their offseason break after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals on Sunday.
Maguire is the world’s most expensive defender, having signed from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds (US$97 million). He became captain midway through his first season at Old Trafford.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy