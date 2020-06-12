‘Many of us are building from scratch’: Bolt reflects on humble beginnings

‘Many of us are building from scratch’: Bolt reflects on humble beginningsFriday, June 12, 2020
Usain
Bolt may be retired from the track but the eight-time Olympic gold medallist
isnâ€™t done motivating the youth just yet.
The former sprinter, who dominated athletics for the better part of a decade beginning with at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, today (June 12) reminded the world why he was is so beloved. Not due to all he has achieved, and how much heâ€™s worth, but because heâ€™s remained grounded all throughout.
In an Instagram post, Bolt shared a photo of himself in front a luxury vehicle with the caption, â€œMany of us are building from scratch. No inheritance, No back ups, Making our own connections. Just God and Pure Resilience.â€ He was quoting a tweet that has since gone viral.
The new father ended the post with the hashtag â€œ#CountryYuteâ€ reminding his 9.5 million followers that his journey started in the rural community of Sherwood Content, Trelawny.
The post, which has garnered almost 85 thousand likes resonated with his followers, who seemed to collective share his sentiments.
One user said, â€œyea man everything start from scratch even the earth it self. Best place to start.â€
Another added, â€œlook at some powerful words here! Really humble!â€
â€œBuild that generational wealth Sir!â€, someone added while another shared â€œOne of the most accurate post Iâ€™ve seen of late, respect.â€
Bolt has been the standard bearer of athletics for much of his career, beginning as a youth when he won the 200-metre event at the World Junior and World Youth Championships in 2002 and 2003 respectively.
He is one of the most decorated athletes ever at the senior World Championships, taking home 11 gold medals over his career. He is the world record-holder over the 100 and 200m and also the 4 x 100m relay.
He has amassed a veritable fortune over his career, largely from profitable partnerships with Puma, Gatorade, Hublot, Virgin Media and Gatorade.
Bolt consistently ranked among the top-earning athletes globally with Forbes reporting he made just over US$32 million in 2016, the year of his final Olympic appearance.
See original tweet referenced by Bolt below:
