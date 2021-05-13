Marcy Chin ecstatic after ‘Soy Bonita’ included in American television series

Jamaican artiste Marcy Chin is in high spirits after learning that one of her songs was used in two American television series.

The song Soy Bonita which she recorded with electronic duo French Horn Rebellion, was featured in Season 4 (Episode 2) of The Bold Type, an American comedy-drama series.

The series, which also airs on Netflix, is produced by Universal Television for Freeform, is filmed in Toronto, New York City and Montreal. It stars Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee.

“My publisher Othman Mukhlis from Abood Music in London, was approached by French Horn Rebellion’s team for me to be featured on the track. I listened to the track, loved it and knocked it out right away,” Chin explained.

Soy Bonita was released in 2018. The dance/club banger is also featured on the Compilation Vol. 1 album.

“When I first heard that the song was used in the television series, I got goosebumps. Then when I heard that it was also featured in another series, I was so pleasantly surprised. It feels so surreal,” Chin added.

Soy Bonita was featured in the American police procedural anthology television series The Sinner (Season 3, Episode 4). The series stars Jessica Biel, Bill Pullman and Jamaica-born actress Parisa Fitz-Henley.

Two years ago, Soy Bonita was also featured in an Apple watch commercial.