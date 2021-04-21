Marcy Chin gives back to her Kencot community

While music may be Marcy Chin’s first love, the singer says she is very aware of the society she lives in.

This awareness, led Chin to make a donation of six tablets to students who reside in the Kencot community.

Having grown up in the community, Chin shared that she feels a sense of duty to help those living in the area succeed in their life endeavors.

Chin shared that part of her motivation for making the donation was to be impactful and meaningful, adding that with the suspension of face to face classes caused by the pandemic, she believes tech products would be of the greatest value.

According to Chin, education is one of the most valuable tools that marginalized youth can use to escape poverty.

“It has been a long time dream of mine to nourish my community in some way and I thought that contributing to the children’s educational wellbeing would be an excellent start,” Chin said.

“The tablets will help to keep them connected to what is happening in the world. It’s easy to carry around and it feels a lot more personal and much simpler for children to use than a typical computer,” Chin added

The six students who benefitted from Chin’s donation all attend primary schools in the Kencot community.

The artiste’s latest single ” Warning” shows Chin moving in a more socially conscious direction, as she addresses the issue of injustice facing women in the Jamaican society.

Chin is signed to the Josef Bogdanovich-led team at Downsound Records.