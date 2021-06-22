Marcy Chin launches ‘Wul Night’ challenge

Marcy Chin launches ‘Wul Night’ challengeTuesday, June 22, 2021
Downsound Records artiste Marcy Chin has launched a dance challenge in conjunction with her song â€˜Wul Nightâ€˜ which features Skillibeng.
The decision was made after an online poll showed that 70 per cent of those that participated wanted to do the challenge.
â€œYou said you were up for the challenge, so here it is Chin City! The Wul Night Challenge is in full effectâ€ she wrote on her Instagram page.
For this challenge participants are asked to submit a video of themselves dancing. They were also asked to follow Marcy Chinâ€™s page and to submit a screenshot of the following as one of the rules.
She also asked participants to be creative and sexy with their submissions. â€œGet sexy! Get creative! Get mad and bad pon my songâ€ she remarked.
The competition will see the two dancers with the most likes share a prize of $300K Jamaican dollars, and will run from June 28th to July 5th.
Chin now joins the likes of Spice in using dance challenges to promote their songs. Spice is currently seeking to determine the top dancers from her own â€˜Go Down Dehâ€™ dance challenge for her track â€˜Go Down Dehâ€™.But her challenge will see winners sharing a prize of a million dollars courtesy of sponsor Magnum Tonic Wine.
Dancehall artiste Jahmiel also had a dance challenge for his track â€˜Companyâ€˜. In May dancers got the opportunity to vie for a prize of $150,000.
