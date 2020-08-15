Marge Simpson uses her voice to call out Trump adviser

Marge Simpson uses her voice to call out Trump adviserSaturday, August 15, 2020
|
Marge Simpson has advice for a lawyer
with the Trump campaign: Do not name call.
In a clip posted Friday by Fox’s animated series The Simpsons matriarch Marge chided the attorney over a tweet comparing her voice to that of the Democratic vice presidential contender, Kamala Harris.
“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says in the clip, adding that daughter Lisa Simpson says ”she doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”
“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” Marge said, balefully. “I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.”
Earlier this week, President Donald Trump tweeted that the “‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me” because he “ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighbourhood.”
- Related story: Joe Biden chooses Kamala Harris as running mate
As the half-minute clip ends, an off-camera Marge is heard muttering: “I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”
Harris of California was announced this week as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s pick for his running mate. The party’s convention will be held next week, mostly virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ellis, senior lawyer for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment. The campaign also did not immediately respond when asked for comment.
On Tuesday, Ellis she posted on Twitter that “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.”
The long-running The Simpsons is known for mocking public figures and celebrities, Trump among them. Actor Julie Kavner is the voice behind Marge Simpson.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy