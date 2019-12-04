Mariah Carey and Amazon Music team up for Christmas documentary

Mariah Carey and Amazon Music team up for Christmas documentaryWednesday, December 04, 2019
|
Mariah Carey is releasing a mini-documentary on the making of All I Want For Christmas Is You.
The pop superstar released her iconic and timeless festive hit 25 years ago, and in an upcoming film from Amazon Music – which will premiere later this month – she admitted she was determined to write an absolute “classic”.
In a trailer for Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of All I Want for Christmas Is You, she said: “I just remember where I was coming from, wanting it to be a classic.
“It was an accomplishment for me that I was really proud of.”
The documentary celebrates the 25th anniversary of Mariah’s album Merry Christmas, and looks at how the track – which has spent 36 cumulative weeks at the top of the Billboard’s Christmas chart since 2011 – has become a modern classic.
Alongside the singer herself, the mini-film also features additional comments from backup singer and close friend Trey Lorenz, and longtime collaborator Randy Jackson.
In the teaser video, Randy added: “To come up with an original holiday song that becomes a hit… next to impossible.”
