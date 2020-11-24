Mariah Carey eyes Billboard peak as ‘All I Want for Christmas’ re-enters chart

Mariah Carey eyes Billboard peak as ‘All I Want for Christmas’ re-enters chartTuesday, November 24, 2020
|
December is approaching and that only means one thing: the return of Mariah Carey, the ‘queen of Christmas’.
Carey has seen her holiday favourite All I Want for Christmas re-enter onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number 29, setting itself up for another go at the top spot with a month of airplay and streaming to come.
The song’s chart resurgence is due to 11.7 million streams in the United States, up 50 per cent over last week, and 4,000 copies sold for the week ending November 19, according to Nielsen Music.
It also enjoyed a radio airplay of 15.7 million impressions as stations deck their playlists with festive classics.
All I Want for Christmas, originally released in 1994, spent three weeks at number one last holiday season, its first time at the chart’s summit. It became Carey record-extending 19th Hot 100 number one among soloists.
Another holiday staple Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee also reappeared on the chart, entering at No. 43.
