Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ back at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ back at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100Monday, December 14, 2020
|
Twenty-five years after its release, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For
Christmas is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The song rose from its runner-up spot last week to take the singles’ chart’s top spot for the second time, after hitting the peak for the first time last year where it stayed for three weeks.
The carol reached the summit spurred by 31.4 million streams in the United States, up 19 per cent; 7,000 downloads, up eight per cent; and 27.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, up 11 per cent.
Since its release in 1994, All I Want For Christmas has had over four billion total radio audience, one billion on-demand streams and 3.7 million sales downloads in the US.
The track’s move to the top extends Carey’s run at No. 1 on the Hot 100 to 83 weeks, ahead of Rihanna who’s spent 60 weeks in the spot.
The song is also her 19th Hot 100 No. 1 song, the most among solo artistes.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy